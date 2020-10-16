Jade Thirlwall Forced to Close Her Bar Due to ‘Tier 3’ Lockdown

Instagram

The Little Mix member has closed down the bar she opened in her hometown as Britain issued new stringent Covid-19 restrictions amid the never-ending pandemic.

Jade opened her bar, Red Door, in 2019, and she subsequently changed the name to Arbeia.

The Little Mix star had been known to perform with local bands there, but has now been forced to shutter the venue, due to the new ‘Tier 2’ restrictions on social mixing that have been imposed on the area by the U.K. government.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we announce Arbeia will be closing until further notice,” a note posted on the bar’s Facebook page on Wednesday (14Oct20) reads. “We have tried our best to get through these tough times but unfortunately it is no longer possible for us to keep our doors open.”

However, the star’s bar team vowed to reopen when the pandemic has passed.

“This isn’t goodbye forever, we will be back (with a bang) the way we do best, but at the moment we are unable to confirm when this will be,” they wrote.

All of the U.K.’s pubs and bars were closed by law in March (20) as the country went into lockdown, but reopened in July with social distancing measures in place. However, with virus cases surging, this week (ends16Oct20) Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a new three-tier regime on the country to limit social mixing.

Jade Thirlwall recently tested for Covid-19 after the production for the talent show that she launched with her bandmates was shut down due to coronavirus outbreak. Her test results came back negative and so did her pals’.