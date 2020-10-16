Jacob Tremblay Recounts Justin Bieber’s Past as Tween Pop Star in ‘Lonely’ Music Video

The minimalistic music video and the simple arrangement of the song capture the raw emotion of the lyrics that convey the Canadian superstar’s struggles as he navigated fame at early age.

Justin Bieber has debuted the music video for his new song “Lonely”. Made in collaboration with producer Benny Blanco, the song reflects the “Baby” hitmaker’s struggles to navigate fame at early age as he rose from a YouTube sensation to a global pop superstar.

True to the simple arrangement of the song and the poignant lyrics, the minimalistic music video stars SAG Award-nominated actor Jacob Tremblay as young Bieber who sits alone in a backstage room. Sporting Bieber’s iconic side-swept hair and purple hoodie, the 14-year-old actor perfectly depicts the raw emotion of feeling isolated under the spotlight.

He is killing his time playing hockey, which is Bieber’s favorite sport to play, while waiting for his turn to appear onstage. Toward the end of the video, the real Bieber is seen as the only person in the audience, looking back at his own past.

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me. ‘Cause I’ve had everything but no one’s listening, and that’s just f**king lonely. I’m so lonely,” the “Where Are U Now” crooner sings over piano tunes.

The 26-year-old singer also makes references to his problematic past as singing, “Everybody knows my past now, like my house was always made of glass. Maybe that’s the price you pay for the money and fame at an early age. And everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a s**t. They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”

Blanco, who previously teamed up with Bieber on his 2015’s hit “Love Yourself”, talked about how Bieber opened up his feelings through the song. “He was real nervous. He was like, ‘S**t. Should I be putting this out into the world?’ Because he’s like, ‘People know me for this thing and it’s like I’ve never been this raw,’ ” he said of the song.

“He’s raw on this song. This song brought us so much closer together. And it was just he’s really opening up on this and he’s super vulnerable,” Blanco added. “There’s this weird stigma and this thing where men are supposed to be this. And it’s like, ‘No, I want to be vulnerable. I want to cry. I want to have a good cry.”

Bieber is set to perform “Lonely” on “Saturday Night Live” with Blanco this week, October 17 on NBC.