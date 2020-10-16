‘It doesn’t get any more Saskatchewan than this’: How farm kid turned tech CEO built her company the Prairie way

Article content continued

All that aside, there’s another big difference between Coconut and other tech companies: Coconut has offices in Saskatoon and Toronto, but its CEO is running the show from a house on a hill, on a piece of land her parents gave to her, not far from the family farm.

Mind you, Regnier no longer has to shovel any cow poop, although she still cooks meals on weekends during harvest season, depositing them in her parents’ fridge so there is something yummy waiting for them to eat after an 18-hour day working on the combines.

“Those meals are a godsend,” Barb said.

Regnier’s younger brother, Justin, also works the land, while her husband, Nathan, is a carpenter by trade. Hers is a blue-collar circle, and completely unlike the crowd she mixes with when she zips off to Toronto for a week to check on the troops and meet with investors and potential clients.

“I love the hustle of the city, but then I love being able to come back, which is funny, because for a long time I hated it here,” Regnier said.

Being out in the sticks is tough for many teenagers, and it was for her. She dreamed of the great big world beyond, and she was able to see it, too, while working at a prior software company and travelling a lot, all the while still thinking about that massage in Saskatoon she couldn’t book from a hotel room in New York City.

After Coconut started to gain attention, there was pressure from investors to relocate the company from Saskatoon to Toronto to be closer to the big time. Regnier impressed upon her backers that she wasn’t one to feel pressured, and instead of moving east, she and her husband moved from Saskatoon to somewhere even smaller, building a showstopper of a house on an eight-acre parcel of land her grandparents had homesteaded.