iPhone 12 Size Comparison: All iPhone Models Side by Side

With the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple now offers more size options than ever when buying an iPhone. We’ve previously posted size comparisons between leaked iPhone 12 dummy models vs a variety of other iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 12 has been officially released, we have revisited these size comparison graphics and found that the dummy models were right on the mark.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 7/8/SE 2 vs iPhone X/XS/11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max / XS Max / 7 Plus / 8 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

This graphic shows the relative sizes of all the iPhones from the iPhone SE to present. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 / Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max sizes fit nicely between the existing models.

Note, we took some small liberties for the interest of comparisons. For the iPhone 11 Pro Max image, the back camera setup does not accurately represent the XS Max, 7 Plus and 8 Plus cameras, but the overall sizes of all these devices are near identical.

To see them at full width comparison, click to see the following image in full size:

Apple reportedly believes the 6.1″ iPhone 12 model at $799 will be the most popular selling iPhone with the iPhone 12 Mini being the second most popular. Many are happy with the return of a smaller iPhone. The iPhone 12 mini shares the same features as the iPhone 12, so you aren’t missing out much when choosing between those models, though the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max do bring other improvements.

For those wanting to see how big an iPhone 12 mini might look in your hand, we made this graphic that can be used from an existing iPhone. The image has been updated to reflect the final iPhone 12 mini release.

Simply, save the corresponding image on your iPhone to see. Left and right aligned images are provided.

iPhone 12 preorders begin this Friday. 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order Friday, October 16, while the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max open pre-orders on Friday, November 6.