Idris Elba Reveals Why He Took A Break From Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

British actor Idris Elba has revealed his recent hiatus from social media — he says it’s all about his wellbeing.

“I tend to be a lot more sensitive to it so therefore I don’t read it. I try to stay away from it,” he told the What Planet Are We On podcast.

“The reason I’m sensitive to it is because I don’t feel different to anyone. I just happen to be in an industry that sheds a lot more light on me… And then my value system, my personal life gets brought up into that and I’m just an entertainer. And if I tackled everyone that criticized me, I just would have a miserable life.”

