Idris Elba Reveals Why He Took A Break From Instagram

British actor Idris Elba has revealed his recent hiatus from social media — he says it’s all about his wellbeing.

“I tend to be a lot more sensitive to it so therefore I don’t read it. I try to stay away from it,” he told the What Planet Are We On podcast.

“The reason I’m sensitive to it is because I don’t feel different to anyone. I just happen to be in an industry that sheds a lot more light on me… And then my value system, my personal life gets brought up into that and I’m just an entertainer. And if I tackled everyone that criticized me, I just would have a miserable life.”

He continued, “Ultimately as long as I feel that I’m just leading with my best foot forward, I’m not here to preach, I’m not here to tell you what I think needs to be done…I think there is power with volume sometimes and we bring that. And if we can have one tweet that sends the right message and if 500 people get it and 10 of those people hate me for it but 450 go ‘I kind of dig that’ or ‘you taught me something’ or ‘I looked into that a bit more further.’ Job done.”