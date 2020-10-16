Ice Cube: I’m Not Here To Get You To Vote For Any Damn Body!!

Ice Cube is still defending himself after it was revealed that he sat down with the Trump campaign — he says he is not endorsing Trump or any other candidate.

“I know people have their thoughts on I’m being used,” he said. “I’m not being used because I walked in there, I had the meetings and I spoke. I’ve never met Trump, I’ve never been to the White House. I talked to both campaigns — like I said I would,” he told TMZ Live. “I have a Contract With Black America (CWBA) that both parties are going to have to get with. We can’t depend on one party to bring this through, it’s too broad. Both parties are going to have to get with it.”

Cube says he’s solely trying to help the Black community and not the political parties.

“I’m not here to get you to vote for any damn body. Matter of fact, I was the one saying, ‘You shouldn’t vote unless you get something for it.'”

Peep the full interview below.