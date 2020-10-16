How to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and Online

When are the CMT Awards and what time do they start?

This year’s show will be held on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where are the CMTs held?

The event is being hosted in the heart of the country music scene in Nashville, Tennessee after being postponed for five-months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How do you watch the CMTs?

There are so many ways to watch! The show will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Plus, with a cable subscription or TV provider login you can stream the show on CMT.com as well. There are no excuses to not see all the action!