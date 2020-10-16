How Old Is Emily From Netflix’s Emily In Paris?

Can someone crack this mystery, s’il vous plaît?
OK, SO. In an interesting turn of events, Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris is NOT 22 years old.
I REPEAT, she is NOT a mere year older than the legal drinking age in America.
Lily Collins stated on her socials that she ~may~ have aged her character down accidentally:
However, that leaves the question…HOW OLD IS EMILY COOPER?
Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily’s onscreen love interest, Gabriel, seems to think that Emily is…24?
Maybe this is the plotline to Season 2…or MAYBE this is Monsieur Darren Starr’s way of bringing Emily Cooper into the Younger Cinematic Universe???
Ringarde-less, I’m just pleased to know that she’s not 22. Now I can stop feeling like I haven’t accomplished anything in my 25 years of life.
