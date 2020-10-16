How Old Is Emily From Netflix’s Emily In Paris?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Can someone crack this mystery, s’il vous plaît?

OK, SO. In an interesting turn of events, Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris is NOT 22 years old.

I REPEAT, she is NOT a mere year older than the legal drinking age in America.


©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lily Collins stated on her socials that she ~may~ have aged her character down accidentally:

Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong 😂 Sorry girl. You might not be 22, but I gotta say – you do act like it sometimes!!

However, that leaves the question…HOW OLD IS EMILY COOPER?

Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily’s onscreen love interest, Gabriel, seems to think that Emily is…24?


©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Better than 22, but still not old enough to rent a car.

Maybe this is the plotline to Season 2…or MAYBE this is Monsieur Darren Starr’s way of bringing Emily Cooper into the Younger Cinematic Universe???


TV Land

Probs not, but stranger things have happened.

Ringarde-less, I’m just pleased to know that she’s not 22. Now I can stop feeling like I haven’t accomplished anything in my 25 years of life.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR