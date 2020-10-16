Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in November

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might have not heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free to use but features short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to traditional television.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Here’s everything coming to Tubi in November:
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996) — starring Shelley Long, Gary Cole, and more
- Deep Impact (1998) — starring Morgan Freeman, Elijah Wood, Robert Duvall, and more
- Face/Off (1997) — starring Nicholas Cage and John Travolta
- Nacho Libre (2006) — starring Jack Black
- Norbit (2007) — starring Eddie Murphy, Cuba Gooding Jr, Thandie Newton and more
- Selma (2014) — starring David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey, Common and more
- Surviving Christmas (2004) — starring James Gandolfini, Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate and more
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) — starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett and more