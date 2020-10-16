Here’s what Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have to say when asked about their marriage



Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been dating now for two years. The couple has been spotted at several events, family outings and on random lunch and dinner dates. Their Instagram timeline is full of images and videos of them working out together.



In her recent Instagram live, Sushmita Sen was seen interacting with her fans alongside her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A fan asked her when is she getting married to him. To which Sushmita turned to her boyfriend Rohman and said – When are we getting married?” Rohman cutely replied to the actress and the fan saying, “Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know).” Sushmita Sen jokingly added to his reply saying, “Hum neighbours se pooch ke batate hai (We will ask the neighbours and let you know).”