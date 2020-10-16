Here’s the first look Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao from The White Tiger

Ever since it was announced that Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will be sharing the screen in The White Tiger, cinema lovers have been super excited. And now, the excitement grew even further when they witnessed their first look from the project.

In the post shared by the studio, we see Priyanka and Rajkummar in some pretty aesthetically pleasing shots from the film. Take a look at the pictures below.











The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut with this film.