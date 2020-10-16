Here’s everything you need to know about the CRB — including how it will affect your taxes

Article content continued

Unlike the CERB, the CRB periods are retroactive. This means that applicants can only apply for a CRB after the period for which they’re applying has ended, which is designed to allow an applicant to attest to the fact that they were unable to work for the time for which they are claiming the CRB. This is consistent with how EI benefits are administered and is meant to ensure that applicants are getting the benefits for a period for which they are entitled, thus avoiding the need to repay benefits already received if they were to apply in advance, but then were able to work.

Note that an applicant can’t turn down “reasonable work” during the two-week period for which they’re applying or they risk automatically losing five periods (ten weeks) of future CRB eligibility periods. They must also wait five periods (ten weeks) before reapplying.

Applicants must apply within 60 days after the period for which they are applying has ended. For example, if you couldn’t work due to COVID-19 for the two-week period between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, 2020, you can apply for this two-week period until Dec. 9, 2020.

The best way to apply for any of the recovery benefits is online, using the CRA’s My Account. Canadians without Internet access can apply using the CRA’s automated bilingual toll-free phone lines.

As with the EI system, to encourage CRB recipients to accept work while collecting benefits, recipients can still earn income from (self-)employment while receiving the benefit, as long as they continue to meet the other requirements. To ensure that the benefit targets those who need it most, however, recipients would need to repay $0.50 of the benefit for each dollar of their annual net income above $38,000 in the calendar year, up to the amount of CRB they received.