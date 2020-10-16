Hema Malini opens up about how she is spending her birthday



Hema Malini is one of the biggest stars that Bollywood has ever seen. Deemed as the Dream Girl, she has given Bollywood some iconic characters and many memorable films. Hema Malini took a step away from acting a couple of years back and started being keenly involved in politics. However, her newfound interest in singing is keeping her busy these days. Recently, a leading daily caught up with the veteran actress about how she plans on celebrating her 72nd birthday, which falls today.

To which she said, “I am celebrating my birthday with my close family and bacche log. It will be a low-key birthday because of the COVID situation. Dharam Ji has already come here from Lonavala and everybody is here to celebrate.” Adorable, isn’t it?