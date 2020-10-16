He Dismembered His Boss, but a Judge Ruled It Manslaughter

MONTREAL — After nearly three decades of covering bizarre and sensational crimes, I thought I had seen it all.

There was the case of Seemona Sumasar, a petite woman from Queens, N.Y., who was framed by her rapist for armed robberies that never took place, landing her in jail for seven months.

There was the phenomenon of “blood feuds” in Albania where victims’ families avenged the slayings of their relatives by killing any of the killers’ male family members.

There was the London jewel heist undertaken by a geriatric gang wielding power tools and armed with their medication — a burglary so audacious I wrote a book about it.