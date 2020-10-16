Gary Payton interested in joining NBA coaching staff?

Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton is ready to continue his career in the NBA, but not as a player, of course.

The Hall of Famer is interested in joining an NBA coaching staff and feels that he can help any team, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“I have had conversations in the past about coaching, but the timing wasn’t right. I believe I now am ready to coach,” Payton said. “A lot of young NBA players are a voice away from reaching their true potential. “I would like to join an NBA staff where I can help coach, mentor, and guide players toward the hard work, focus, and determination needed to become a reliable contributor to a team’s success.”

Payton retired in 2007 after a 17-year career. The 52-year-old was a -time All-Star, -time All-NBA selection and -time All-Defensive first team member.

Payton is most known for his career with the SuperSonics from 1990-2003, helping the club to three 60-win seasons and an NBA Finals berth in 1996. He holds Seattle’s records in points, assists and steals.

Payton also played for the Miami Heat, winning his only NBA title with the club in 2006. He had short stints with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, too.

He currently is a contributor to TNT and NBA TV.