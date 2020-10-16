Future, a $150 per month subscription app that virtually pairs users with human fitness coaches, raises $24M Series B led by Trustbridge Partners (Lucas Matney/)

Lucas Matney / :
Future, a $150 per month subscription app that virtually pairs users with human fitness coaches, raises $24M Series B led by Trustbridge Partners — With thousands of gyms across the country forced to close down during the pandemic, there’s been an unprecedented opportunity for fitness companies pitching an at-home solution.
