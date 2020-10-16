France’s Le Maire backs tariffs on U.S. goods in aircraft dispute By

“The EU has the possibility to impose sanctions on the United States in relation to the spat between Boeing and Airbus (PA:) …it must decide to do so,” Le Maire said on BFM TV.

PARIS () – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he was in favour of Europe imposing tariffs on U.S. goods after the World Trade Organization (WTO) granted the European Union the right to retaliate against U.S. subsidies for planemaker Boeing (N:).

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.