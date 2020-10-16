France and Netherlands call for EU regulation to control market power of Big Tech gatekeepers; EU says it's working on criteria, not a "hit list of companies,quot; (Silvia Amaro/CNBC)

Silvia Amaro / CNBC:
France and Netherlands call for EU regulation to control market power of Big Tech gatekeepers; EU says it’s working on criteria, not a “hit list of companies,rdquo; — – In a joint document, the two countries suggested that an EU authority should be able to control the market position of these large tech platforms.
