Former Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ death

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay likely won’t ever hold another job in Major League Baseball after being involved in the overdose death of Tyler Skaggs.

A federal grand jury in Texas charged Kay with knowingly giving Skaggs the fentanyl that resulted in his death last year, according to ESPN. The indictment also alleged that he conspired to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl beginning in or before 2017.

Skaggs, 27, died in his Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019, ahead of the Angels matchup against the Rangers. He was discovered on his bed with no signs of trauma.

A toxicology report found that fentanyl and oxycodone, both of which are painkillers, were in his system, and the Tarrant County medical examiner listed the cause of death as “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.”

Kay worked in the Angels media relations department for 24 years before leaving after the death of Skaggs. He admitted to investigators that he gave Skaggs the opioids and abused drugs with the pitcher for years.

Skaggs was a promising pitcher and spent five years with the Angels. He went 25-32 in L.A. with a 4.25 ERA and 419 strikeouts during that time.