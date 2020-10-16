Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF, Slams ‘Nosy Neighbors’ for Calling Cops on Him

Instagram

Breaking his silence on Twitter, the Brooklyn rapper swears that he would never hurt or harm any pregnant women, especially Jasmine Giselle, because his mother would ‘kill’ him if he does.

Fivio Foreign has broken his silence following his arrest earlier this month. The Brooklyn rap star took to Twitter on Friday, October 16 to shut down reports that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, during an altercation and called out his neighbors for making things worse than it already is.

Expressing his gratitude to those who showed him support during this time, Fivio said on the blue bird app, “But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was. I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me.” He then pointed out that he always has love for black women because they “do everything for me in my life.”

“In relationships people argue and have disagreements, Whoeva kno is kno we been argue’n we argue & we Weill always argue,” Fivio continued in separate tweets. “It’s juss unfortunate dat I have nosy a** neighbors who can’t mind dey own business. Wasn’t da 1st Tyme and won’t b da last.” Fivio also stressed that racism and his past might have played a part in this, but he assured he and Jasmine would “get past dis..” He added, “We get thru everything we go thru. We family.”

<br />

Earlier this month, Fivio was taken into custody in Edgewater, New Jersey on a simple assault charge after he was accused of assaulting Jasmine, who is currently pregnant with their baby. Following his arrest, Jasmine took to Instagram to defend her rapper boyfriend and made it clear that she was not the one who called the cops.

“Thank you so much for your kind words but I’d like to clarify a few things. I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail,” she said. “A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police. The police who pressed charges and in time Fivi will be relieved of all charges. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”