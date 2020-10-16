Five teams that should be buyers at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is closing with rumors already buzzing about potential players who could be available for contenders. As we look across the league, plenty of teams will have an opportunity to be buyers in the next few weeks.

While the COVID-19 pandemic creates a new hurdle for organizations to overcome before the trade deadline, it shouldn’t stop aggressive general managers from making deals. With the NFL Playoffs expanded this season, even more teams should be active before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

As trade rumors buzz around the NFL, let’s examine five teams that should be buyers at the trade deadline.