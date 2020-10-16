Five players most likely to be dealt by NFL trade deadline

As hard as it may be to believe, the 2020 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Determinations are being made on which teams are buyers and which teams will be sellers. However, this trading deadline may be a bit different than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the league.

While the coronavirus makes it difficult to predict just how active the next few weeks will be, some superstars will undoubtedly be on the move. Here’s a look at five of the most likely trade candidates.

5. Ryan Kerrigan, EDGE, Washington Football Team

The thought of trading Ryan Kerrigan might seem blasphemous to most fans of the Washington Football Team, but all good things must come to an end, as they say. At 32 years old, Kerrigan is on the down side of his career. Washington is in obvious rebuilding mode, and since Week 1, the veteran’s production has been very little. The longer Kerrigan continues to flounder (51.8 PFF grade so far this season), the more value he loses. And while head coach Ron Rivera may appreciate the depth off the edge, accumulating more assets is what this team needs. It would be difficult to pull the trigger, but it’s a new era in Washington, and some difficult decisions need to be made.