Five ‘mind tricks’ investors can use to fine tune their portfolios

Are you just hiding from the taxman?

We don’t like paying taxes any more than you do. However, making taxes the prime driver of an investment decision is never the right move. Say you have a stock up 500 per cent or more, such as Aura Minerals (ORA on TSX, up 654 per cent this year). First, congratulations. But second, look at the weighting of the stock in your portfolio. If you bought, say, an initial three-per-cent position, you now have a giant position in one stock relative to the rest of your holdings. Don’t make a portfolio bet on a single company. Don’t hold a stock just because you don’t want to pay taxes. It is fine to hold for other reasons, at a reasonable weighting, but if taxes are the only reason then it is time to bite the bullet and sell some to reduce risk.

Are you holding that one stock because of ‘hope’?

Let’s face it: We’ve all been there. Holding onto a losing company on the slim chance it will recover. In Canada, our data screen shows 142 stocks that are down 60 per cent or more, this year alone. If no other investor likes these companies (as is obvious by their share price decline) then what is it exactly that you like about them? Why are you going to be right, when nearly everyone else doesn’t want the same stocks? Sure, stocks are volatile, and losses are part of the game. But hope is not a strategy. Trim the weeds in your portfolio and sell any losers where hope is your only chance of success.

Peter Hodson, CFA, is Founder and Head of Research at 5i Research Inc., an independent investment research network helping do-it-yourself investors reach their investment goals.