Fiat Chrysler to manufacture EV or hybrid vehicle in Windsor, Ontario

Following the deal between Ford, multiple government levels, and the Unifor autoworkers union, Fiat Chrysler will set up an EV plant in Ontario.
According to a report from Electric Autonomy Canada, the company’s Windsor, Ontario Assembly plant will be retrofitted as part of a $1.3 to $1.5 billion investment.
Over the next three years, Fiat Chrysler will retool the Windsor plant to get it ready for EV manufacturing, resulting in as many as 2,000 new jobs, according to the automaker. Currently, the plant has 4,600 employees, and Fiat Chrysler employs 9,000 people in Ontario.
The Windsor plant will manufacture the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans and step up to build a new plug-in hybrid or an EV in 2024.
Unifor is also working with Ford to bring five new electric vehicles to the company’s plant in Oakville, Ontario.
