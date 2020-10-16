Fetty Wap Struggling to Cope With His Brother’s Death: ‘I’m Not OK’

Instagram

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram, the rap star mourns, ‘I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf.’

Fetty Wap is in mourning. The New Jersey rapper confirmed through an Instagram post on Friday, October 16 that his younger brother recently passed away and Fetty has been having a hard time accepting his death.

Alongside a photo of the brothers with their kids in what appeared to be a playground, Fetty said, “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P. I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s**t never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf.”

People naturally flooded his social media accounts with condolences messages, and not a few apparently also asked him whether he was okay. Fed up, he took to Instagram Stories to urge people to stop asking that kind of question. “Stop asking I am OK… No TF I’m not OK,” he wrote on the photo-sharing site.

“I done lost so many n***as that s**t was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling…,” he continued in a separate post. “I know ya slogan ‘don’t cry for me slide for me’ I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok…”

Fetty didn’t provide further details regarding his brother’s passing, such as his cause and time of death.

His brother’s death surely hit Fetty hard because he previously spoke about the importance of family in an interview with Trevor Noah. “I mean, after the years of me trying to figure out what I wanted to do with myself, I knew I had to go back and fix some things. I can’t just be super-rich or whatever and not do the right thing,” he said. When asked if he meant taking care of his family, the rapper said, “Yeah. My mom, my father, my little sisters, and my brother–I don’t got that much family.”