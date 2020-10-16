Facebook and Twitter under fire for handling of Joe Biden story

The newspaper published emails alleging impropriety in the Democratic presidential nominee’s dealings with the Ukraine while he was vice-president.

The story – claiming Mr Biden had helped son Hunter in his business interests there – has been flatly denied.

Joe and Hunter Biden. (AP)

But it is the way social media dealt with the article, with just three weeks to go until the election, that has infuriated Republicans.

The Republican House Judiciary Committee, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the New York Post itself all found their Twitter accounts temporarily blocked.

Ms McEnany described Twitter as having “put a gun to my head” to take down her post.

President Donald Trump ‘s re-election campaign account was also locked for a few hours after it posted a video relating to the article.

Today, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy demanded that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act be revoked.

It’s a 1996 law which limits the ability to sue online companies.

Facebook said it reduced the story’s distribution while a third party conducted some fact-checking.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has already apologised for his company’s “unacceptable” behaviour.

But he may still be handed a subpoena to testify before the judiciary committee.

There will be a vote next week.

Donald Trump and his supporters seized on the New York Post allegations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democrats praised the tech companies, which are often criticised for being too slow to clamp down on false or misleading information.

However, Republicans countered by suggesting Facebook and Twitter’s promotion of the New York Times story about Mr Trump’s tax affairs last week – almost certainly leaked illegally – showed bias.

Hunter Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, around the his father, then US vice-president, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy with Ukraine.

He was paid upwards of US$50,000 a month for his contributions.

These latest emails suggest he tried to extract more money from Burisma in exchange for introducing a top executive to his father.

The Post also reheats the story, regularly denied, that eight months later the elder Mr Biden pressured the Ukrainian president and prime minister into getting rid of their top prosecutor Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a US$1 billion loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev.

The article contained emails that were recovered from a laptop, allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, that was dropped off at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

It found its way into the hands of Rudy Giuliani – Mr Trump’s lawyer – on Sunday.

It is potentially damaging to Mr Biden, who holds a strong lead in the polls over Mr Trump, with Election Day on November 3 fast approaching and already a record million people have turned out for early-voting.

Of course, it was a call to the current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him to investigate the Bidens, that ultimately led to Mr Trump facing impeachment.

In light of the New York Post article, Mr Trump has claimed Mr Biden is unfit to run for the presidency.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden at his TV town hall event. (Supplied)

Mr Biden has not commented and did not face a question on the subject at his town hall meeting in Philadelphia.

However, Hunter Biden’s lawyer George Mesires, said in a statement: “We have no idea where this came from, and certainly cannot credit anything that Rudy Giuliani provided to the New York Post.”

Hunter Biden is not unfamiliar with scandal.

He was discharged from the Navy reserve after testing positive for cocaine in 2014, and was ruled to be the father of an exotic dancer’s love-child after DNA tests.