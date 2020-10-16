Europe losing the fight to stay open as virus surges to record levels

Article content continued

For Jamie Rush of Bloomberg Economics, “doing too little to contain the spread could easily end up costing more than a short national lockdown.”

All this casts doubt about any rebound from the region’s worst recession in living memory. It will force governments to increase spending, further squeezing public finances. Central banks, which have deployed unprecedented stimulus, are gearing up to do more.

Photo by Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images

Europe’s initial strategy was a shock treatment that suspended personal liberties to get back to some type of normal as soon as possible. It seemed to be working. Job losses had been kept in check, thanks to generous stimulus packages.

But authorities, despite bulking up on testing, failed to enforce hygiene restrictions or self-isolation rules after lifting lockdowns. Over the summer, people traveled and brought the virus back home. The spread has accelerated as cooler weather forces people indoors, setting the stage for a winter of toil.

Starting this weekend, Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households, and residents of Paris and other major French cities will be confined to their homes at night for four weeks.

“What we absolutely must avoid is another general lockdown, which would have a considerable social and psychological impact and an intolerable effect on the French economy,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday on BFM TV.

No Man’s Land

Even if restrictions don’t have a huge direct impact on economic activity, the associated fear factor could hurt spending.