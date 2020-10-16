Ethereum’s on-chain activity surges and bullish sentiment spikes By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Ethereum’s on-chain activity surges and bullish sentiment spikes
The latest findings by Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, indicates that discussions around have switched from highly bearish to predominantly bullish. Historically, this hasn’t meant good news for the token’s price.
Ethereum’s on-chain activity, measured by unique daily addresses, has rebounded from its nose dive at the end of summer. The latest surge has taken Ethereum to a 3-week high of 420,610 addresses per day — marking a 25.2% growth compared to the day prior.
