Eitan Haber, Rabin Aide and Israeli Wordsmith, Dies at 80

JERUSALEM — At one of the most traumatic moments in Israel’s history, it was up to Eitan Haber, the trusted confidant of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, to announce to the nation Mr. Rabin’s shocking death.

Emerging to face reporters and an emotional crowd at the entrance of the hospital on the night of Nov. 4, 1995, Mr. Haber read out the text he had scrawled on the back of the prime minister’s schedule for the next week: “The government of Israel announces, with astonishment, great sadness and deep sorrow, the death of the prime minister and defense minister, Yitzhak Rabin, who was murdered by an assassin tonight in Tel Aviv.”

Mr. Haber, who after many years as a journalist served as Mr. Rabin’s political aide and speechwriter, crafted the words that became lodged in the national consciousness at many of the country’s key junctures.

He died on Oct. 7 at his home in Tel Aviv, the city of his birth. He was 80.

His death, after a yearslong battle with colon and pancreatic cancer, Parkinson’s disease and other illnesses, was confirmed by Yediot Ahronot, the newspaper that was his journalistic home for most of the last six decades.