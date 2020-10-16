‘DWTS’ Denies Asking ‘Orange Is The New Black’s Taryn Manning To Be On The Show

Orange Is The New Black actress Taryn Manning claimed that she had been asked “many times” to join Dancing With The Stars — but the show says they turned her down… not the other way around.

“I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ many times. I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case,” Mannings says. “Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

When asked, DWTS threw a little shade Manning’s way.

“Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show,” a rep for the series told Page Six. “Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join ‘DWTS’ once, never mind many times, is completely false.”

Oh, dear.