‘DWTS’ Denies Asking ‘Orange Is The New Black’s Taryn Manning To Be On The Show

Orange Is The New Black actress Taryn Manning claimed that she had been asked “many times” to join Dancing With The Stars — but the show says they turned her down… not the other way around.

 “I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ many times. I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case,” Mannings says. “Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

