Dua Lipa Denies Violating Covid-19 Regulations During Video Shoot, Threatens to Take Legal Action

The ‘IDGAF’ singer is quick to respond to the rumors suggesting that she violated Covid-19 rules while filming her new music video in London, sending her lawyer to warn British tabloid.

Dua Lipa has sent her legal team after British tabloid The Sun over allegations she broke COVID-19 regulations on the set of a new music video in London.

Sources told the newspaper police officials were called to the set of the promo after complaints from concerned locals in Shoreditch, east London, who reported an illegal gathering of people allegedly ignoring social distancing regulations.

“There were extras and what appeared to be dancers swarming around,” one insider said. “Some people looked as though they were drinking too, so it ended up being quite rowdy.”

The “New Rules” singer has now hit back, posting a message on her social media on Friday (16Oct20) and revealing she has set her lawyers on The Sun’s editors.

“A tabloid newspaper in the UK (who I won’t give free publicity to by naming), last night published a story about my video shoot in London and what they said was a flouting of Covid regulations,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“This is completely untrue – absolutely all guidelines were complied with. This is one of many untrue stories published by this newspaper about me this year. My lawyers have sent a letter to the newspaper today. It’s a shame that some of the British press have more regard for selling papers than the truth or the feelings of the person they are talking about.”

“There have been far worse examples of this in the last year involving other British entertainment figures, but I am going to take my own small stand.”