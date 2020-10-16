Drake Responds to Nicki Minaj Inviting Him to Playdate With Their Sons on New Song

WENN/FayesVision/Judy Eddy

Recorded when the ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker was nine-month pregnant, ‘Whole Lotta Choppas’ remix finds her rapping, ‘To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis.’

Not long after Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child, the rap superstar is already back in the industry. The new mom surprised fans on Thursday night, October 15 by hopping on the remix of Sada Baby‘s “Whole Lotta Choppas”, name-dropping Drake‘s son Adonis on the song.

Recorded when Nicki was nine-month pregnant, the song finds her touching on several topics including the Black Lives Matter movement and her plastic surgeries. At one point during the tune, the “Bang Bang” hitmaker raps, “To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis/ Ooh, I’m ’bout my cake, get your bakin’ on.”

Drake was quick to give his response, loving the ideas. In a post shared on Instagram Stories, the Canadian rapper said, “Play dates soon come [love emoji].”

This also confirmed that Drake and Nicki are back on good terms. The rappers used to be really close in the past, but their friendship started going south in 2015 after Drake began beefing with Meek Mill, who was dating the “Starship” rapper at the time. Drake and Nicki reconnected for a while after the latter broke up with Meek. However, their reconciliation was short-lived. In 2018, Drake and Nicki fell out again after the former made up with Meek, before both the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker and Nicki unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Furthermore, later in December of that year, Nicki seemed to take a jab at both Drake and Meek on her freestyle “Barbie Going Bad”. She rapped, “When you lose the Queen, n****s friendly, dawg/ It was just back to back like Wimbley, dawg.” Drake himself admitted in an interview that the drama changed his relationship with Nicki “a lot,” before adding, “Probably forever.”