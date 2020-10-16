Home Entertainment Diddy Endorses Joe Biden: White Men Like Trump Need To Be Banished!!

With just over two weeks to go until election day, Diddy has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Diddy made the endorsement while officially launching a Black political party. 

“White men like Trump need to be banished,” he told Charlamagne Tha God. “That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote.”

Diddy then slammed Trump’s “stand back and stand by” comments to right-wing group, The Proud Boys, during his first presidential debate against Biden. Trump refused to outright condemn white supremacists.

