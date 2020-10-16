Did Drake and Nicki Minaj Just Reconcile On Social Media?

Chile! 2020 has been acting up but it looks like it may have brought Drake and Nicki Minaj back together as the two may be on their way to making up! Nicki Minaj hopped on Sada Baby’s ‘Whole Lotta Choppas Remix’ and she mentioned how she’d love to have a playdate with Drake’s son Adonis on her verse.

“This n**** makin’ me feel erotic (Erotic) / Uh, he a freak like Giannis (Giannis) / To be honest / I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis,” she raps.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRTunez–#NickiMinaj & #SadaBaby’s #WholeLottaChoppasRemix just dropped & someone tell #Drake she’s tryna have a play date with #Adonis!! If you recall, earlier today Nicki shared that she welcomed a baby boy! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT

Drake clearly caught wind of Nicki’s bars as he accepted the playdate request in his IG story. On a screenshot of the cover art for the ‘Whole Lotta Choppas Remix’, Drake mentioned Nicki Minaj writing, “Playdates soon come,” with a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Yassss! #Drake is ready to have a playdate with #NickiMinaj and her son Lemme find out 2020 bout to reunite Aubrey & Onika as she started following him on the ‘Gram again too! (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

As you know, Drake and Nicki haven’t really been rocking with each other for a cool minute now but it looks like all that is about to change. Not only are they talking playdates with their sons, but Nicki just started following him on Instagram again!

Well, we’re definitely ready to see Dricki collaborate not only on new music, but on their playdates with their sons.

Thursday morning Nicki Minaj announced that she welcomed a baby boy as she shared sweet congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends. She’s yet to share the name of her baby boy, but y’all know we will update you as soon as she does!

View this post on Instagram #NickiMinaj reveals she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

