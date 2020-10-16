Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.65% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.65%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.28% or 14.8 points to trade at 664.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Simcorp A/S (CSE:) added 2.16% or 18.5 points to end at 875.0 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 1.62% or 3.1 points to 197.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oersted A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.15% or 12.00 points to trade at 1027.00 at the close. William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:) declined 1.02% or 2.1 points to end at 203.4 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.85% or 7.4 points to 867.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 80 to 56 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Simcorp A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.16% or 18.5 to 875.0.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.24% or 0.10 to $40.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.44% or 0.19 to hit $42.97 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.27% or 5.10 to trade at $1903.80 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.11% to 6.3496, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4421.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 93.675.