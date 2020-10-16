Deepika Padukone back to shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa

Last month when Deepika Padukone started work after six months of lockdown on Shakun Batra’s next, little did she know that she would be part of a drug investigation. The actress was called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai on September 24th her name cropped up in the drugs investigation which was an offshoot of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.



Today reports in a leading daily suggest that the actress is back to work in Goa and happy to face the cameras. A source reveals to the daily, “Deepika was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya.” The film has Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as her co-stars, and while the makers are tightlipped about the project, we hear that the movie is about two couples on a road trip and as Shakun explains it, his untitled next is a domestic noir.



While Deepika Padukone was in Mumbai for the investigation, Shakun didn’t stop shooting and shot for scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Goa.