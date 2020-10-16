Daniel Craig’s Replacement Won’t Be Named Until ‘No Time to Die’ Gets Released, Bond Producer Says

Universal Pictures

While she stresses that the producers ‘just cannot think about anything beyond’ their current lead man, Barbara Broccoli is not oppose to the idea of 007 being a person of color.

James Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli has urged fans and the media to stop speculating about the next 007, insisting she won’t be naming names until after Daniel Craig‘s final outing as the spy is in cinemas next Easter (2021).

The actor has made it clear that “No Time to Die” will be his last Bond film and bookmakers are taking serious bets on who will replace him, with Tom Hardy emerging as a favourite.

Insiders suggested the Bond producers were just weeks away from confirming Hardy as Craig’s successor when “No Time to Die” was yanked from a November release due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and pushed to April, and now Broccoli tells Total Film she won’t be confirming any casting details until the new film is in cinemas.

“I always say, ‘You can only be in love with one person at a time’,” she explains. “Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.”

“It (Bond film) will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person.”

And it appears the producer is open to Bond being a person of colour – like Idris Elba, who is another fan favourite for the role.

“He doesn’t need to be a white man,” she adds. “Not as far as I’m concerned.”

But she won’t be making a film with Bond reimagined as a woman, stating, “We should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman.”

In a new JustJared poll, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan, who previously auditioned to play 007, beat out Tom Hiddleston as the favourite to land the superspy role, with Welshman Luke Evans coming in third.