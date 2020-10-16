Corey Gamble Calls Kendall Jenner “Rude” And An “A**hole” On Recent “KUWTK” Episode After They Get Into An Argument

Roommates, things got extremely heated on the latest episode of the popular E! reality series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” between Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble. During an argument, Corey told Kendall that she has been rude to him for years—and also called her an “a**hole.”

Following last week’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that featured a physical fight between sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, this week it was Kendall’s turn to fight with her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kendall and Corey exchanged a very heated set of words to each other that put Kris right in the middle of their increasingly escalating drama. To catch you up, Kendall previously claimed that Corey didn’t want her in the car with him and Kylie following a night out with the rest of her sisters. However, Corey denied that accusation and claimed that Kendall was calling them names—an allegation that Kendall also denied.

Corey went on to say that he was “not” involved in the fight, but Kendall begged to differ, telling him “You’re in the fight, Corey. You’re a hundred percent in the fight. You said, ‘F**k you’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Corey clapped back at Kendall and gave her some harsh words regarding the “truth” about her behavior. He yelled at her while on the phone, “You’ve been a rude person since for years, man. You’re an a**hole when you feel like it. You get riled up for no reason,” he said, adding that she does not “apologize for nothing.”

As the episode ended, both Kendall and Corey did not make amends and still have some very bad blood between them that Kris is struggling to resolve.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Oop! #CoreyGamble calls #KendallJenner rude and an a**hole ( : @kuwtk) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 16, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Corey Gamble Calls Kendall Jenner “Rude” And An “A**hole” On Recent “KUWTK” Episode After They Get Into An Argument appeared first on The Shade Room.