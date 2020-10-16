Colts announce several positive COVID-19 tests

The NFL has been hit pretty hard by the coronavirus over the last two weeks, and the Indianapolis Colts now are feeling the effects of the virus that has swept the league.
Indianapolis announced Friday that several members of their organization tested positive for COVID-19. They did not reveal a specific number.
Indianapolis’ practice facility has been closed and players and members of the coaching staff are working remotely on Friday.
The Colts are slated to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons are among other teams around the league who have seen positive tests.
