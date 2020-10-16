College Football Week 7: Five underrated games to watch

As we look ahead to Week 7 of the college football season, it’s important to recognize the games that helped get us here. From an iconic Red River Showdown that seemingly lasted forever to the undefeated BYU Cougars experiencing a scare, Week 6 delivered some thrilling last weekend.

Now the focus shifts to Week 7, a time of chaos across college football. From games being canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks to growing hype for classic rivalry matchups, this weekend will be remembered. While Alabama and Georgia might get most of the attention, a few other games are flying under the radar this weekend.

Here are the five most underrated matchups in Week 7 of the college football season.

No. 14 BYU Cougars at Houston Cougars

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 16, 9:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Many viewed BYU as a sleeper program coming into the season and the Cougars have lived up to the hype. After crushing Navy 55-3 in Week 1, the Cougars came back with consecutive 40-point games against Troy (48-7) and Louisiana Tech (45-14).

Leading the charge is quarterback Zach Wilson. Nicknamed the “Mormon Manziel”, BYU’s star passer finds himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion through four games. It’s hard to knock his merits, with Wilson completing 81% with 1,241 passing yards and an 8/1 TD/INT ratio. However, BYU suffered a scare against UTSA with a slim 27-20 victory.

BYU now faces Houston, who played its first game of the season last week following a COVID-19 outbreak. Houston dropped 49 points in its season-opening win over Tulane, but it does have a few things to clean up after committing five turnovers.

BYU might be on upset alert for its Week 7 matchup. It is a Friday night game, and those tend to get lost in the sea of college football games. BYU boasts the fourth-best defense in the country, but it hasn’t played an offense like this. If Houston mimics its performance versus Tulane, a big Week 7 upset is possible.