Claudia Jordan Recalls Rejecting Married Donald Trump’s Attempts to Kiss Her

WENN/PNP/Dennis Van Tine

The former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star claims the current POTUS tried to kiss her twice before she appeared on the NBC reality show and ‘had to remind him that he was married.’

–

Claudia Jordan has revealed her experience with Donald Trump that may well affirm his reputation as a player. The actress/model, who competed in season 2 and 6 of “The Celebrity Apprentice“, trash-talked the current POTUS during her appearance on the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” earlier this week.

During the chat, the 47-year-old beauty said that Trump attempted to kiss her, not just once, but twice, while he’s married. She claimed it happened before she joined the NBC reality competition series, on which Trump served as the host and judge.

“Oh, before I got ‘Apprentice’, we were just like the year or the year leading up to the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do it … He tried to kiss me one time, twice,” she shared. On how she rejected his attempts, Jordan recalled, “And I had to remind him that he was married. That was like, ‘You are not putting that tongue in my mouth. This is not going to happen. Absolutely not.’ ”

While she realized that Trump did show interest in her, she claimed that she never reciprocated the feeling. “I know he did like me as a person. I know he floated and he did try to kiss me twice, but I wasn’t gonna go along with that,” so she claimed. “And you know, he tried me a couple times, but I was still able to, like I said, curve, which a lot of women, we shouldn’t have to have the skill, but a lot of us do have that skill.”

She added, “We have to navigate where, okay, it wasn’t sexual assault, I’m not going to say that, but you are trying it and you are a married man. And let me remind you, you are married to Melania and I’m not her… So you can put your little orange lips on your wife and we can do business but you are gonna be over there.”

Jordan went on noting that Trump was already married to Melania Trump at the time. “Yeah. I mean, everyone knows he cheats on her. And so does she, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so big,” she said, accusing the pair of cheating on each other.

<br />

During the interview, Jordan also claimed that Trump, whom she said is judging people, including his own family members, by looks and weight, “favors” his daughter Ivanka Trump more than “his own wife,” Melania. She also dished that the former real-estate tycoon seems to neglect his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump.