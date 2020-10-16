Christopher Cross Recalls Being So Desperate for Help to Get Out of COVID-19

Instagram

The ‘Sailing’ crooner opens up about his bout with the coronavirus that left him temporarily paralyzed earlier this year, saying, ‘It was the worst 10 days of my life.’

–

Christopher Cross has had his fair share of a horrible battle with COVID-19. Six months after contracting the novel coronavirus, the “Sailing” hitmaker recalled in a new interview about him being so desperate for help to “get out of this thing.”

The 69-year-old opened up about his experience battling the disease in an episode of “CBS Sunday Morning”. Speaking to correspondent Serena Altschul, he spilled, “There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever where I was looking for any help I could get, you know, through this, to get out of this thing. Because I wasn’t sure.”

The “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” singer went on to admit “it was the worst 10 days of [his] life.” Revealing that he was tested positive for the virus in early April, he added, “I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough.”

“I could tell you that I had a few conversations, you know, when I was in there, with whoever he or she is,” the Grammy-winning performer continued. “And just saying, you know, ‘If you could just get me out of here, I will be a better person.’ ”

Christopher, who initially told fans that he temporarily paralyzed due to the illness, divulged that he is now able to move around using a cane. He also explained that “his speech at times can be affected,” before noting, “Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I’m kind of a little foggy.”

The singer-songwriter then divulged that he is now on a “nerve pain medication.” He further said, “But until I can get off it at some point, I won’t know how clear I would be. But most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year. That’s what my prognosis is.”

Having shared his bout with the virus, Christopher urged people to be more aware of COVID-19. “I’m not a big celebrity, but it’s important for people to know you can get this disease,” he stated. “And so, I felt it was sort of my obligation to share with people. ‘Look, this is a big deal. Like, you’ve got to wear your mask. You’ve got to take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you.’ ”

<br />

The full interview will air on Sunday, October 18 at 9 A.M. ET.