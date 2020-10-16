Chrissy Teigen Gives Fans Update on Her and John Legend After Miscarriage: ‘We Are Okay’

WENN

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans update on her and husband John Legend‘s current well-being after pregnancy loss last month. In response to John’s loving performance of “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 13, the model took to her Instagram account to reveal that they are “okay” and are grateful for the love they’ve been receiving.

Posting a screenshot of John’s tweets of the said performance, Chrissy wrote in the caption of the Friday, October 16 post, “We are quiet but we are okay.” She later went on to say, “Love you all so much.”

Fellow celebrities sent support for the couple, who lost their son Jack, in the comment section. “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “Love and miss you both so much.” Meanwhile, Ashley Graham, Andy Cohen and Emily Ratajkowski left multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

In the said Twitter posts which Chrissy reposted, John penned a lengthy message to address his emotional tribute to his wife at the 2020 BBMAs. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together,” so the EGOT winner wrote on Thursday. “Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

The EGOT winner went on to explain that he wrote “Never Break” because “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.” He added, “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Concluding his message, John thanked “everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.” He also sent support to the people who experience the same pain as them.

Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy expressed her feelings. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”