Chiefs deal could pay RB Bell $1.69 million By

Running back Le’Veon Bell’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs carries a low price tag, ESPN reported Friday.

Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and he signed with the Chiefs on Thursday.

ESPN reported that his new deal carries a $1 million base salary, which works out to $687,500 when prorated to account for the portion of the season remaining. Bell also could make another $1 million based on his playing time and postseason incentives, according to the report.

The amount that Bell receives will reduce the amount the Jets were still obligated to pay, $6 million for the rest of the 2020 season.

Bell, 28, was a two-time All-Pro while spending 2013-17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he had three 1,200-plus-yard rushing seasons. He sat out the 2018 season in a salary dispute, then landed a four-year, $52.5 million free agent deal with the Jets in March 2019.

Bell wound up playing 17 games and amassing just 863 rushing yards and four total touchdowns for the Jets, who paid him $28 million.

In two games for New York this season, Bell gained 74 yards on 19 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards.

