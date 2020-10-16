Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Asks to Be Executor of His Estate as the Actor Died Without a Will

Instagram

Taylor Simone Ledward has reportedly filed a legal motion requesting a judge to grant her a permission to become the executor of his estate as he left no will.

The 43-year-old actor passed away in August (20) after losing his four-year battle with colon cancer. And according to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, he “died intestate” – without a will.

The revelation was made as Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward filed probate in the Los Angeles County Courts. The documents only listed three living relatives – Chadwick’s wife, mother and father – and stated that his estate is worth $939,000, which includes $936,000 in “personal property.”

While the number seems surprisingly low, editors at The Blast commented that it could be because it only accounts for his real estate holdings, and not the income from his acting career. It may be that the money he made through starring in films such as Black Panther and 21 Bridges is held in a trust and therefore doesn’t need to be included in the probate filing.

Chadwick and Taylor got engaged in October 2019 and married shortly afterwards. They made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January that year, with the actor paying tribute to his other half as he accepted the Best Film Ensemble prize for “Black Panther”, saying, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

Chadwick Boseman last appeared in Marvel film with 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame“. His final movie role is in the upcoming “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“. Earlier this year, he was seen in Spike Lee‘s “Da 5 Bloods“.