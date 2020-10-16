Cardi B Hits Back at Critics of Her Reconciling With Offset Again

WENN

Mocking her critics in a black-and-white video posted on her Twitter account, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker says, ‘Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh, we gotta save you.’ ‘

Cardi B is happily back together with her husband Offset, but online users do not share the same feelings as her. Instead, they have since been criticizing the female emcee over her decision to once again give their marriage another chance, prompting her to hit back at those people through a video posted on Twitter on Friday, October 16.

Mocking her critics, she said in the black-and-white video, “Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh, we gotta save you.’ And I be like,” before puffing a cigarette as if she was unbothered by those types of comments. She added, “Alright but can I f**k him today because I need to have sex.”

Later, Cardi also revealed that she has been receiving a lot of DMs from people trying to hit on her ever since she confirmed she filed for divorce from Offset. “Ion like that,” the “WAP” rapper noted. “I’m 28 years old.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, revealing that the reason behind her decision to end their marriage was because she got tired of arguing with the Migos member. However, on her birthday earlier this month, she sparked rumors she got back together with him after showing much PDAs during her birthday party. Furthermore, when a photo of her boobs was accidentally posted on social media, Cardi revealed that she was in bed with Offset at the time.

Cardi later confirmed the rumors, though she admitted she was such a “crazy b**ch” who can’t make up her mind.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper elaborated, “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**ga up… Then it’s like, I start missing. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard to have no d**k.”