Cardi B Admits To ‘ABUSING’ Offset . . . Then Quickly Deletes Tweet!!

Last Night, Cardi B appeared to make a s=hocking and incriminating admission, has learned.

Cardi told fans that he “hits” her husband Offset.

Last month, Cardi B filed to divorce her husband Offset. Then a few days ago, she took him back.

Many of Cardi’s fans were worried that she may be getting abused by Offset. But Cardi defended her husband, and claimed that if there is “abuse” in the relationship – then it’s her that’s abusing Offset.

Look:

Cardi quickly deleted this tweet after posting it, but not before it was screen grabbed by millions.

Now some people are wondering if Offset may be the one in an abusive relationship.

Either way, we hope that they can find a way to be in a healthy relationship – either together or apart. They have a baby girl that they are raising. No need for her to have to be around any level of dysfunctionality.