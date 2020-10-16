Cameron Diaz Has Playful Response to Fans Discovering Nicole Richie Is Her Sister-in-Law

WENN/Dan Jackman/RWong

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress leaves a comment underneath an Instagram post that reads, ‘Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz are sister-in-laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough.’

Cameron Diaz gets playful when an interesting fact about her extended family is being brought to light. After one celebrity watcher reminded fans that she is Nicole Richie‘s sister-in-law, the actress playing Natalie Cook in McG’s “Charlie’s Angels” offered her hilarious response to the memo.

On Monday, October 13, Betches website content director Ashley Fern came out with a tweet that read, “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough.” It was shared on Betches’ Instagram account days later, and caught the “Bad Teacher” star’s attention to which she replied, “[twin emoji] ?!? [mind blown emoji] !!! [winky faces] @nicolerichie.”

Cameron Diaz reacted to a post about the fact that she and Nicole Richie are sister-in-laws.

Cameron and Nicole became in-laws through their husbands. The 48-year-old actress got married to Benji Madden in January 2015, whereas the former star of “The Simple Life” tied the knot with the Good Charlotte guitarist’s twin Joel Madden in 2010. In fact, it was Nicole who introduced Cameron to Benji.

Years before Ashley brought up the in-laws topic, the “There’s Something About Mary” star had publicly gushed over her sisterhood bond with the daughter of Lionel Richie on Instagram. Sharing pictures of them hugging at a fashion event, she wrote, “We’re sisters because of our misters and I am SO impressed by and proud of how talented she is.”

“Her capsule collection at Revolve is a wonderful reflection of her spirit and her style; sexy and chic, playful and grounded, feminine with a hint of masculine, retro yet contemporary,” the mother of one continued in the post dated June 2016. “Congrats and @nicolerichie #hohxrevolve.”

Nicole herself was reported to have been helpful to Cameron and Benji after the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in January. “Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward,” a source told Us Weekly at that time.