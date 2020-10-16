Browns’ Beckham tests negative for COVID-19 after feeling ill

Odell Beckham Jr. was feeling “under the weather” on Thursday, but the Cleveland Browns wide receiver does not have coronavirus. Beckham Jr. tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, as did the rest of the team, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Despite the negative tests, the Browns still aren’t in the clear. Cleveland played the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend, a team that just announced Friday that several people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
It can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 to show up on a test, but for now, both teams appear to be operating as they normally would.
After a disappointing first year in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. is having a stellar campaign for the 4-1 Browns. The 27-year-old has 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
