Browns’ Beckham tests negative for COVID-19 after feeling ill

Despite the negative tests, the Browns still aren’t in the clear. Cleveland played the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend, a team that just announced Friday that several people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

It can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 to show up on a test, but for now, both teams appear to be operating as they normally would.

After a disappointing first year in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. is having a stellar campaign for the 4-1 Browns. The 27-year-old has 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns on the season.