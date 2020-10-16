Broadvoice, a VoIP provider for SMBs, has leaked 350M+ customer records, including thousands of voicemail transcripts, many including medical and financial info (Tara Seals/Threatpost)

Tara Seals / Threatpost:
Broadvoice, a VoIP provider for SMBs, has leaked 350M+ customer records, including thousands of voicemail transcripts, many including medical and financial info — Broadvoice, a well-known VoIP provider that serves small- and medium-sized businesses, has leaked more than 350 million customer records related …
